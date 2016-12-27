Daft Punk Tops "Billboard" Hot 100 for First Time, Thanks to The Weeknd Collab

By Music News Group

Kevin Winter/WireImageDaft Punk is sitting atop Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in their career.

“Starboy,” the French robotic duo’s collaborative single with R&B star The Weeknd, has ascended to the number-one spot on the chart.

While you might’ve thought that Daft Punk must’ve conquered the Hot 100 with their 2013 mega-hit “Get Lucky,” that track actually peaked at number two on the chart.

“Starboy” is the lead single from The Weeknd’s new album, also titled Starboy. Daft Punk also appears on the album’s closing track “I Feel It Coming.”

