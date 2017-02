By Music News Group

Dan MacMedan/WireImageDaft Punk is launching a pop-up shop in Los Angeles next week. The store will be open February 11-19 at the Maxfield Gallery.

The shop will be selling limited-edition apparel created by a variety of different designers, plus a “retrospective of archival set pieces, wardrobes & helmets, rare photography, films and more.”

This Sunday, Daft Punk will be performing at the Grammy Awards alongside The Weeknd.

