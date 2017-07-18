Crowd shouts "F*** Nickelback" at Stone Sour festival show

By Music News Group

ABC/Tim OgierThat Corey Taylor/Chad Kroeger feud has now reached the concert stage: the crowd shouted “f*** Nickelback” during Stone Sour‘s set at the Chicago Open Air festival over the weekend.

When he realized what the crowd was chanting, Taylor smiled and said, “You guys are f****** insane.” He then said he was going to play a “non-hit song” while making air quotations with his fingers before launching into the Stone Sour song “Bother.” You can watch fan-shot footage of the moment now on YouTube.

Last month, Kroeger dissed Stone Sour by calling the band “Nickelback light.”

“He talks about how easy it is to write a hit song,” the Nickelback frontman said of Taylor. “Well, show me. Show me. Write one. I have yet to hear one.”

Taylor then responded by saying Kroeger has a “face like a foot.”

