Could "CMT Crossroads" pave the way for a full album from Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys?

By Music News Group

ABC RadioAfter Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys‘ performance for CMT Crossroads this week, it seems likely we’ve only seen the beginning of the collaborations between the hot country duo and the boy band legends.

Tuesday’s show at The Factory in Franklin, Tennessee, on the outskirts of Nashville, started with an a capella version of FGL’s chart-topping hit, “H.O.L.Y.,” with FGL’s Tyler Hubbard seated at a white grand piano for the ballad. The seven singers quickly picked up the pace, as they segued into BSB’s 1999 smash, “I Want It That Way.”

FGL’s current single, “Smooth,” led into Backstreet’s “All I Have to Give” from 1998, with Howie D. commenting on how good it was to hear Tyler and Brian Kelley singing BSB’s songs.

Between takes, AJ McLean floated the idea of BSB and FGL doing an entire album together, much to the delight of the standing-room-only crowd.

Kevin Richardson confessed that FGL’s 2014 hit, “Dirt,” was a new addition to the set, simply because he’d been so struck by the song while working the stadium dates on FGL’s Smooth Tour. The bands still have one more summer show together, August 12 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

For the back half of the set, they brought out the big guns, song-wise. BSB’s “As Long As You Love Me” preceded the seven singers’ #1 hit together, “God, Your Mama and Me.” As expected, the largely female audience went wild when the stage full of heartthrobs kicked into the choreography on BSB’s 1997 signature tune, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

The night closed with the biggest-selling single in country music history, FGL’s crossover hit, “Cruise.”

You can experience the evening for yourself, when the Florida Georgia Line/Backstreet Boys edition of CMT Crossroads airs August 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News