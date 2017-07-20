Common 'adopts' NYC arts school

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred WatkinsCommon isn’t adopting a child — he’s adopted an entire New York City school instead.

The “Glory” musician, in partnership with Burlington Coat Factory and AdoptaClassroom.org, recently adopted the Renaissance School of the Arts in Manhattan.

He also donated $10,000 to the school for student supplies.

Common’s mother, Dr. Mahalia Hines, and students were present during the special announcement ceremony Thursday.

“We’re in a great place,” Common told ABC News when asked his thoughts on the next generation of artists at the school.

“They’re very insightful. They got something that we didn’t have, and I think we gotta acknowledge that and nurture it and give it the most support and give them the best chance.”

