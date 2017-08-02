Coldplay's Chris Martin covers Linkin Park's "Crawling" in honor of Chester Bennington

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesColdplay opened their summer North American tour Tuesday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. During the show, frontman Chris Martin paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington with a cover of the Linkin Park classic, “Crawling.”

For his version of the track, Martin turned the nu-metal anthem into a soft piano ballad. You can watch fan-recorded footage of the performance now on YouTube.

Bennington died by suicide July 20. He was 41.

Coldplay’s tour continues August 4 in Boston.

