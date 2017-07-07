Coldplay releases new song, "ALIENS"; perform at Global Citizen Festival

By ABC News Radio

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs with Shakira at the Globel Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany; RONNY HARTMANN/AFP/Getty ImagesColdplay unveiled a brand-new song Thursday night — “ALIENS,” from their forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP, and all for a good cause.

All proceeds from the song to Migrant Offshore Aid Station, or MOAS, an international non-governmental organization that rescues migrants and refugees in peril at sea in the Mediterranean. The band are patrons of the charity.

The animated lyric video for “ALIENS,” which was co-written with the legendary Brian Eno, is streaming now on YouTube.

The Kaleidoscope EP will be available for digital download and streaming on July 14, and released on CD and vinyl on August 4. It features a remix of the previously-released collaboration with The Chainsmokers, as well as one with rapper Big Sean. You can order it now via Coldplay.com.

Coldplay kicks off its run of stadium dates across North America on August 1. For the full list of upcoming shows, go to Coldplay.com/tour.

In other Coldplay news, the band performed at the Global Citizen Festival Thursday in Hamburg, Germany, site of the G20 Summit. Chris Martin and band shared the stage with Shakira for a performance of their hit “A Sky Full of Stars.”

Here’s the Kaleidoscope EP track list:

“All I Can Think About Is You”

“Miracles (Someone Special)” with Big Sean

“ALIENS”

“Something Just Like This (Tokyo Remix)” — with The Chainsmokers

‘Hypnotised”

