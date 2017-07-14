Coldplay releases "Kaleidoscope" EP; shares new song "Miracles (Someone Special)"

By Music News Group

Image Group LA/ABCColdplay released their Kaleidoscope EP today, and with it, a new song called “Miracles (Someone Special).” The track features a guest appearance from rapper Big Sean. Both “Miracles (Someone Special)” and the Kaleidoscope EP are now available for digital download.

By the way, “Miracles (Someone Special)” is a different song from “Miracles,” which Coldplay recorded for the 2014 Angelina Jolie-directed film Unbroken.

The five-track Kaleidoscope also features the previously released “Hypnotised,” “All I Can Think About Is You” and “A L I E N S,” plus the “Tokyo Remix” of Coldplay’s collaboration with EDM duo The Chainsmokers, “Something Just Like This.”

Coldplay will launch a North American tour in August.

