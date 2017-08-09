"CMT Remembers Glen Campbell" in new half-hour special

By Music News Group

David Redfern/Redferns/Getty ImagesCMT will pay tribute to the legendary Glen Campbell with a new, half-hour special set to premiere Thursday morning. The 81-year-old veteran of music, film, and TV passed away Tuesday in Nashville after many years of suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Reba, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban are just some of the stars who’ll pay tribute to their hero and friend on CMT Remembers Glen Campbell.

The show’s also your chance to relive many of the highlights from Glen’s network TV variety show, The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour. You’ll see appearances by Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, comedy legend Carol Burnett, and movie icon John Wayne, with whom Glen co-starred in the 1969 Western film classic True Grit, in CMT’s new show.

CMT Remembers Glen Campbell premieres Thursday, August 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET and repeats Friday night in prime time at 7 p.m. ET. You’ll have one more chance to catch it Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

