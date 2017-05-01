Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson

By Music News Group

TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP/Getty ImagesCiara and Russell Wilson have welcomed their first child together. The two are now parents to a daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson.

The singer, who wed Wilson last July, announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017.”

Ciara and Wilson revealed on the singer’s birthday last October that they were expecting.

The singer and the NFL quarterback got married last July, following a nearly four-month engagement. They were first linked last year and made headlines after they disclosed they were remaining abstinent until marriage.

This is the first child for Wilson and the second for Ciara, who has a 2-year-old son Future, from her previous relationship with Future.

