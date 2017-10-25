Ciara and Russell Wilson spread joy at children’s hospital before her birthday

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LACiara turns 32 today, but she and husband Russell Wilson spent the day before her birthday cheering up some hospitalized kids.

The couple surprised kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, giving out presents including gear from Wilson’s team, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback posted a touching video on Instagram with 10-year-old Luke, who has had four heart surgeries. Wilson said, “He is a true champ. Make sure you pray for my man Luke. He’s a superstar.”

Ciara also posted a video and shouted out some of the kids.

“Grayson – Amazzin! Luke The Champ! Juniper The Superstar!,” she wrote. “What a special time with these Angels today.”

Outside the hospital, Wilson praised Kevin Hart for his commitment to children in need.

“Kev, I just wanted to say what you’re doing for these kids, the Helpful Hart charity program, and the scholarship program, what you’re doing to sending kids to college, all the amazing things you’re doing, it’s really an honor to call you a friend.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News