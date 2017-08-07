Ciara and Kelly Rowland shake, rattle and roll at Serena Williams' '50s-themed baby shower

By Music News Group

Ciara; Image Group LA/ABCCiara and Kelly Rowland donned their best 1950s looks for Serena Williams‘ #ShakeRattleandRoll baby shower, held Saturday at Nick’s 50’s Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The recording stars, along with Serena’s sister Venus Williams, La La Anthony, Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, and Angie Beyincé, a cousin of Beyoncé and Solange, were also at the party to celebrate the mother-to-be.

Ciara shared an Instagram picture of all six women posing for a picture, with Serena in the middle of the group holding her tummy.

In the caption she writes, “That’s 1 Fly Mamma 2 Be In The Middle! #Girls @SerenaWillams 50’s Baby Shower. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017.”

The “Goodies” singer also posted an animated Instagram video of herself, Serena and Venus inside the diner, with the caption, “O’ Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time! #Memories. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017”

Kelly posted the same group photo Ciara did with the caption, “We [heart emoji] You BabyO! #ShakeRattle&Roll2017” and a picture of herself with La La.

As previously reported, Williams is expecting her first child with her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The two announced they were expecting back in April, which was approximately four months after the two revealed on Williams’ verified Reddit account that she and Ohanian were engaged.

