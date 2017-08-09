Ciao, Italia! John Legend and family share vacay pics from Italy

By Music News Group

ABC/Tyler GoldenJohn Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are famous for many reasons, but especially for their epic family vacation photos on social media.

Their latest crop of photos show the couple, along with their one-year-old daughter Luna, strutting their stuff on the streets of Italy.

John posted several pictures of the family enjoying some tasty gelato, Luna making a mess of her pasta dish and the singer and his wife out on a date night.

Chrissy’s Instagram page shows her and John holding Luna’s hands as they walk down a Italian street, a shot of Luna inspecting a Cheeto puff and a video of the model having a goofy moment.

That clip has received over four million views alone.

At least one photo was taken in Venice, but it’s not clear if the other photos were also shot in that city, or in some other Italian town.

I scream for gelato https://t.co/haTFuiYxWS — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 5, 2017

