Chris Stapleton plans his second "From A Room" album, coming in December

Mercury NashvilleChris Stapleton‘s second From A Room album will arrive — as promised — on December 1.

The reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year announced a follow-up set would be coming when From A Room: Volume 1 was released back in May. So far, the original collection has been certified gold and gone on to become the best-selling country album of 2017 so far. It’s also up for Album of the Year at next month’s CMA Awards, where Chris will also defend his Male Vocalist title and compete for Entertainer as well.

From A Room: Volume 2 boasts seven songs co-written by Stapleton, as well as two covers: Kevin Welch‘s “Millionaire,” and “Friendship,” which was made famous by Pops Staples.

Here’s the complete track listing for the album, which takes its name from the place it was recorded, Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A:

“Millionaire”

“Hard Livin’”

“Scarecrow in the Garden”

“Nobody’s Lonely Tonight”

“Tryin’ to Untangle My Mind”

“A Simple Song”

“Midnight Train to Memphis”

“Drunkard’s Prayer”

“Friendship”

