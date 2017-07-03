Chris Hillman readies new album with Tom Petty at the helm

By Music News Group

Kevork Djansezian/WireImageChris Hillman is teaming up with Tom Petty and some special guests for his first studio album in over a decade.

The founding member of seminal folk/country-rock band the Byrds will issue Bidin’ My Time on September 22. Produced by Petty, the album features appearances by Hillman’s former Byrds mates David Crosby and Roger McGuinn, and three members of Petty’s Heartbreakers: guitarist Mike Campbell, keyboardist Benmont Tench and drummer Steve Ferrone.

In addition to Hillman originals, the album includes a number of significant cover tunes, including Hillman’s reworking of “The Bells of Rhymney,” co-written by folk icon Pete Seeger and recorded by the Byrds on their 1965 debut album, Mr. Tambourine Man.

Bidin’ My Time also includes “Here She Comes Again,” co-written by Hillman and McGuinn and previously recorded only on a live album in Australia; and “She Don’t Care About Time,” written by late Byrds co-founder Gene Clark and originally the B-side of the Byrds’ hit, “Turn! Turn! Turn!”

In addition, Hillman’s album features covers of Petty’s tune “Wallflowers” and the Everly Brothers chestnut “Walk Right Back.”

Hillman will hit the road in September for a series of live dates.

Chris Hillman tour dates:

9/21 — Sellersville, PA, Sellersville Theatre

9/22 — New York, NY, City Winery

9/23 — Fall River, MA, Narrows Center for the Arts

9/24 — Boston, MA, City Winery

9/26 — Alexandria, VA, The Birchmere

9/29 — Duluth, GA, The Red Clay Theatre

10/1 — Nashville, TN, City Winery

10/4 — Newport, KY, Southgate House Revival

10/5 — Kent, OH, Kent Stage

10/6 — Chicago, IL, Old Town School of Folk Music

10/7 — Edwardsville, IL, The Wildey Theatre

10/12 — Bakersfield, CA, Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

10/13 — Berkeley, CA, Freight & Salvage

10/16 — West Hollywood, CA, The Troubadour

10/26-28 — Park City, UT, The Egyptian Theatre

11/8 — Baton Rouge, LA, Red Dragon Listening Room

11/9 — The Woodlands, TX, Dosey Doe Barn

11/10 — Austin, TX, Texas Union Theater

1/27 — Thousand Oaks, CA, Scherr Theatre

