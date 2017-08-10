Chris Cornell's widow planning statue of late husband in Seattle

By Music News Group

Paul R. Giunta/Getty ImagesChris Cornell‘s family is planning to erect a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman in Seattle.

Cornell’s widow, Vicky, tells the Seattle Times, that she’s hired sculptor Wayne Toth, to produce the piece. Toth produced at Johnny Ramone statue for the Ramones guitarist’s grave.

“He has already given me a design and the children and I love it,” Vicky Cornell told the paper. The final statue is expected to be ready in seven months.

A family friend and attorney is scouring the city for find a location, and Vicky Cornell says she’d like input from fans on that score. “He is Seattle’s son,” she said, “and we will be bringing him home and honoring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support.”

Cornell died by suicide May 18 while on tour in Detroit.

