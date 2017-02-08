Chris Cornell on Future Audioslave Performances: "It's Always a Possibility"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesAudioslave played a show together for the first time in more than a decade during Prophets of Rage‘s Anti-Inaugural Ball last month, and Chris Cornell says he’s definitely open to performing with the supergroup again.

“It’s always a possibility,” Cornell tells MusicRadar of future Audioslave shows. “I mean, we’ve been talking about it for at least three or four years now. We were talking about actually picking dates, and it just ended up not working out because everybody’s so busy.”

Cornell, of course, is also busy with Soundgarden, who are working on their new album.

“We have a lot of interesting songs,” Cornell says of the new material. “Sort of similar in that nothing really sounds like anything we’ve done before, and there’s definitely new territory, but it definitely sounds like us.”

The new album will be Soundgarden’s follow-up to their 2012 comeback effort King Animal.

