Chris Brown reference edited out of "30 Rock" episode on Hulu

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesChris Brown apparently is persona non grata on 30 Rock.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, when episodes of the former NBC sitcom moved from Netflix to Hulu earlier this month, an episode featuring mention of Brown was edited to remove any reference to the singer.

The season-three episode, “Goodbye, My Friend,” originally featured a joke about Brown, including a bit where Tina Fey‘s lead character, Liz Lemon, sings a bit of “With You,” to prove she’s hip.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reference to Brown has been replaced with a reference to Ne-Yo.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Fey and Hulu but messages were unreturned. NBC had no comment on the report.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News