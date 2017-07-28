Chester Bennington's widow Talinda shares statement on late husband: "He was a bright, loving soul"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesChester Bennington‘s widow Talinda has issued a statement mourning the loss of her late husband.

“I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their Daddy,” Talinda writes. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy.”

The Linkin Park frontman was found dead in his home outside of Los Angeles last Thursday, July 20. His death has been ruled a suicide.

“How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?” writes Talinda. “The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive.”

“He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice,” she continues. “And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest in Peace, my love.”

Chester and Talinda married in 2006, and they had three children together. He also had three other children from previous relationships.

