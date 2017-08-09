Chester Bennington's family and band mates will decide whether Linkin Park "Carpool Karaoke" episode airs

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesBefore Chester Bennington‘s unexpected death, Linkin Park filmed a segment for Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke series. As for whether that episode will air in light of Bennington’s passing, showrunner Eric Pankowski says that decision rests with the late musician’s family and band mates.

“We’ve been in conversations with the band and the family, and all the representatives of the band,” Pankowski tells The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re going to work with them to find the best and most respectful way forward on the episode.”

Linkin Park’s episode was filmed with guest host Ken Jeong. Following the news of Bennington’s passing, the actor wrote, “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.”

