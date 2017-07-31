Chester Bennington's ex-wife Samantha shares tribute

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesChester Bennington‘s ex-wife Samantha has posted a tribute remembering what the late Linkin Park frontman meant to her and their son, Draven.

“Words can not express the devastating loss that my son & I both, along with the rest of our families are feeling over my ex husband & son’s father’s recent passing,” Samantha writes. “I pray from my soul that he is at peace and no longer suffering.”

Samantha adds that she and her song are “extremely spiritual,” and subscribe to the theory of “soul contracts,” meaning that “we agree to come into this world with the knowledge of our destiny & when it’s fulfilled we move on to a higher vibration of energy.

“He fulfilled his destiny while helping others every step of the way through his music, a hand shake, a conversation, or even a hug,” she writes. “No matter if you saw him on stage, had an opportunity to meet him anywhere he truly touched everyone in a positive way. He absolutely loved singing for each & every one of you & for all of his friends & family at home all the time.

“I promise to continue to raise a great man who has integrity, humility, kindness, & most of all compassion & love,” Samantha continues. “I do feel your presence as a guardian angel watching over us & I’m extremely filled with gratitude.”

Chester and Samantha married in 1996. They divorced in 2005, and Bennington married his second wife, Talinda, a year later. They had three children together, and Chester also had two other children from a previous relationship.

Bennington died by suicide on July 20 at age 41. He was remembered at a private funeral held over the weekend.

