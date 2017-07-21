Chester Bennington's death a suicide by hanging, says coroner

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesChester Bennington‘s cause of death has been ruled as hanging, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed.

Speaking to ABC News, the coroner’s office said the singer’s autopsy is still pending, but right now, his death is being considered a suicide by hanging. The final cause of death, however, will not be released until the autopsy is completed.

The Linkin Park frontman was found dead and hanging from a bedroom door in his home outside Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.

Bennington was close with Chris Cornell, whose death in May was ruled a suicide. He died on what would’ve been Cornell’s 53rd birthday. On Friday, a spokesperson for the Cornell family shared a statement regarding Bennington’s death.

“The Cornell family is overwhelmed by the heartbreaking news about Chester Bennington which tragically comes so soon after their family’s own loss,” the statement reads. “They open up their loving arms to Chester’s family and share in the sorrow with all those who loved him.”

