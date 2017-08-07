Chester Bennington fan memorial held in Los Angeles; funeral memorabilia pulled from eBay

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesA public memorial in remembrance of Chester Bennington was held in Los Angeles Sunday night. According to ABC affiliate KABC, hundred of fans flocked to Grand Park in downtown LA for a candlelight ceremony in honor of the late Linkin Park frontman.

“He’s lyrically touched so many lives, and he as a person was such a great human being — whether it be his charity work or his love for animals,” said event organizer Ashlee Kelly of Bennington. “He is a spokesperson for the teenager growing up.”

In less-cool fan behavior news, memorabilia from Bennington’s private funeral recently appeared on eBay. The items — including backstage pass-type lanyards, wristbands and programs — were being sold for upward of $30,000. The items have since been removed from eBay, which told TMZ that items that “attempt to profit from tragedy” are not allowed to be sold on the auction site.

Bennington died by suicide July 20. He was 41.

