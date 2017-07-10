Check out Thomas Rhett's celebration cannonball

By Music News Group

Valory Music Co. For Thomas Rhett, there was no better way to mark “Craving You” going #1 than by doing a cannonball.

TR shared a GIF of himself jumping in the pool, shortly after finding out the good news while on vacation with his family.

“… Everything about this song has been fun,” he observed. “From having Maren [Morris] sing on it, to making a really rad video to just feeling the energy from the fans each night when we play it live.”

“It’s an unbelievable way to start out this record,” he said of his third album, which is due later this year. “I really can’t wait to share more.”

So far, we don’t know the project’s release date.

“Craving You” is Thomas’s eighth career #1, and his second one of 2017.

Because it’s vacation and Craving you is the #1 song in the country and God is so good! Thx @marenmorris & country radio, love you guys 🍾 pic.twitter.com/FJWujNWCVL — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 10, 2017

