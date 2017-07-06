Charlie Puth vows: "No more love ballads....I want to make some people dance"

Catie LaffoonIf you loved Charlie Puth’s hit “One Call Away,” well, sorry, but you won’t find songs like that on his upcoming album Voice Notes. Charlie is now dismissing that track — and the rest of his debut album — by saying, “Those songs weren’t me.”

Speaking to The Seattle Times, Charlie says, “No more love ballads. That was people nudging me in a direction that I didn’t want to go in….like, not that they don’t mean that much to me, it’s that they weren’t me. Those songs weren’t me.”

He also says they were “hypothetical” — meaning they weren’t based on his real-life romantic experience. Take his duet with Meghan Trainor, “Marvin Gaye,” for example.

“I wrote that song for Cee Lo [Green]! I wrote that song as a joke!” he laughs. “And it ended up being a big hit!”

O.K., then, what can we expect from Charlie’s new album, if not love songs?

“You know I’ve had some dark thoughts before and some dark times in my life and I’ve been really messed up,” he tells the paper, noting that his new material will reflect that.

He describes the new songs as “desperation records,” adding that they’re about “me not being a perfect person. Me expressing, [to] many people, just have a little patience with me. I’m not going to be exactly what you need at this moment, but I will.”

However, the album’s first single, “Attention,” is a club-flavored track about a girl who toys with a guy’s emotions.

“I live for making music for people,” he says. “I’m never going to make everybody happy, but how can I just make them a little bit happier? I want to make some people dance.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.