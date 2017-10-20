Chance the Rapper shares joyous moment opening Grammy Awards with his daughter

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesWhen you win a Grammy, you get a trophy, but it’s just a prop — you have to wait for the real ones to arrive. That’s why, seven months after winning three Grammys, Chance the Rapper has finally received his awards. He tweeted out video of himself sharing the joyous moment with his two-year-old daughter.

“I got my Grammys in the mail,” he tweeted. “Thank you everyone who made this music with me, especially this girl right here. #ColoringBook #BestRapAlbum #butitwasamixtape #IDidItWithGod #ChanceTebow,”

He opened the boxes with his daughter, Kensli, and she hugged her daddy as they admired and counted the awards. When Chance pulled out his third trophy, Kensli grabbed it and it placed it next to his first two Grammys.

The Chicago MC was honored for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for Coloring Book and Best Rap Performance for “No Problem” featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.