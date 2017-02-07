Chance the Rapper Premieres Puppet-Filled Visual for "Same Drugs"

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAChance the Rapper promises that he doesn’t do the same drugs anymore in his new video for “Same Drugs.”

The track is featured on the artist’s Grammy nominated album Coloring Book and showcases guest vocal appearances by John Legend, Francis Starlite, Yebba, and Eryn Allen Kane. Kane is featured as the voice of the puppet in the clip.

At the start of the visual, which originally premiered on Facebook Live on Monday, Chance is seen singing on a stage alongside an oversized puppet while playing a piano.

By the end of the clip, he walks away from the instrument and offstage past additional smaller puppets working behind the scenes.

Chance is up for seven Grammy awards and is also scheduled to perform at this year’s 59th annual ceremony airing February 12.

