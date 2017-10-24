Celine Dion’s twin boys channel Michael Jackson on their seventh birthday

By Music News Group

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images via ABCCeline Dion‘s twin boys are growing up so fast.

Eddy and Nelson Angelil, her youngest children with late husband Rene Angelil, celebrated their seventh birthday Monday with a Michael Jackson-themed mini photo shoot.

Celine posted one of the photos on her Instagram, writing, “Can’t believe you are already seven years old. Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I’m so proud of all of my boys!”

Another photo posted to Facebook features the boys doing their best Michael Jackson poses.

The boys are dressed like MJ, complete with black fedoras, white socks and black loafers. One of them even wears a black sequined jacket and white glove.

Celine sits in between them wearing a white fedora and giving two thumbs up.

