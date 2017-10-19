Celine Dion belts out "Purple Rain" for GLAAD Spirit Day 2017

By Andrea Dresdale

Denise TruscelloToday, Celine Dion is “going purple” — musically — for GLAAD Spirit Day 2017.

Celine and other celebrities, including Christina Aguilera, Whoopi Goldberg, Nicole Kidman, Britney Spears and many more, are participating in the initiative to show they’re taking a stand in support of LGBTQ youth and against bullying. While many have posted photos of themselves wearing purple, or purple images, on their social media feeds, Celine went one step further.

On her Facebook page, Celine posted a video of herself performing Prince’s “Purple Rain.” The caption reads — in English and in French — “Let it rain purple on #SpiritDay as we take a stand together against bullying, and to support LGBTQ youth!”

Spirit Day is necessary because, according to GLAAD, over 85% of LGBTQ students report being verbally harassed. Close to 60% say they feel unsafe at school because of their sexual orientation, and nearly 65% say they’ve heard homophobic remarks from teachers and school staff.

Nearly 65% say that when they reported these incidents, school staff either told them to ignore it, or did nothing in response. Close to 60% never reported bullying incidents because they doubted it would do any good.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News