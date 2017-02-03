CeeLo Green and Ledisi Join Aretha Franklin Tribute Lineup

By Music News Group

Michael Dorf PresentsCeeLo Green and Ledisi are among the latest lineup additions in a star-studded tribute to the one-and-only “Queen of Soul” — Aretha Franklin.

Dubbed “The Music of Aretha Franklin,” the event takes place March 6 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Other performers include Sam Moore, also recently added as a new performer, Living Colour, Kenny Loggins, Melissa Etheridge, Taj Mahal, Bettye LaVette, house band Antibalas and Rhiannon Giddens.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the concert will go to music education organizations for underprivileged youth. Ticket information can be found at www.musicof.org.

