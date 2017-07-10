Cedar Point Nights Contest Rules

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES
Cedar Point Nights Contest
- Description: Contest is sponsored by Mix 102.7 FM WCPZ, 1640 Cleveland Road, Sandusky, OH 44870. The promotion begins on July 10, 2017, 6:00am EST and ends July 20, 2017, 5:00pm EST. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
- Eligibility: No purchase necessary to enter or win. This contest is open only to legal U.S. residents 18 years of age. Employees and immediate family members of employees of BAS Broadcasting, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this Contest.
- How to Enter: Beginning July 10, 2017 at 6:00am EST, a person 18 years or older, can go the Mix 102.7 website (mix1027.com) to enter. Contestants must submit a picture of their “boring” night and fill out the entry form in the “Contests” tab of the Mix 102.7 website to officially enter the contest. Multiple entries allowed, however only one entry, per person, per day is permitted.
- How to Win Prize: This contest will have multiple winners, a total of five winners. Winners will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received. Drawings will be held after the entry deadline of 5:00pm EST, July 13, 2017 and then again 5:00pm EST, July 20, 2017. Conducted by Sara Kessler, Promotions Director, BAS Broadcasting. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. All prizes will be awarded.
- Prizes: Two (2) one-day, admission passes to Cedar Point, per winner. One –time admission per pass only. Cedar Point admission passes valid for Cedar Point Nights. All passes expire September 4th, 2017. All other expenses not specifically mentioned herein such as for transportation to and from event, parking, etc. are solely the responsibility of the prize winner and guests. No responsibility is assumed by Sponsors for canceled, delayed, suspended or rescheduled event.
- Prize Awarded: Two potential winners will be notified on July 14, 2017 and three more potential winners again on July 21, 2017 by phone between 7am-8am and also announced on-air during the Morning Mix with Randy Hugg. Prize winners will be required to claim their prize within thirty (30) days of date of attempted notification by signing and returning an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release. Any portion of any prize not accepted by winner shall be forfeited. Upon forfeiture for any reason as stated herein, no compensation shall be given.
- Acceptance of Prize: Winner must pick up prize from Mix 102.7 WCPZ station location, 1640 Cleveland Rd. Sandusky, OH, within the thirty (30) day period after the winner announcement is made. Photo identification is required to claim a prize.
- Winner representatives will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature.
- The winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this contest, the winner representative acknowledges that WCPZ/BAS Broadcasting, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner representative’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
- Limitation on Liability: By entering this contest, each entrant forever discharges and releases WCPZ/BAS Broadcasting, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the contest or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
- Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights: These official rules are subject to modification by WCPZ/BAS Broadcasting. 1. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WCPZ/BAS are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this contest if, for any reason, the contest is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the contest)