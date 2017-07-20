Catch Muse's debut "Colbert" performance tonight

By Music News Group

Credit: Danny ClinchMuse will make their debut appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight. The British trio will be performing their new single “Dig Down” on the show, which airs 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

“Dig Down,” released in May, is the first new original track from Muse to follow the band’s 2015 album, Drones. Matt Bellamy and company plan to share a few more one-off tracks before their next full-length effort arrives sometime in 2018.

Muse is currently on tour with Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News