By Music News Group

Credit: Alexandra ValentiKaleo will be up bright and early Tuesday, July 11 to perform on ABC’s Good Morning America. The Icelandic rockers will be playing their single “No Good” on the show.

“No Good” is a track from Kaleo’s U.S. debut album A/B, which also features the single “Way Down We Go.” The band will kick off a U.S. tour in support of A/B August 25 in Anaheim, California.

Good Morning America airs 7-9 a.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News