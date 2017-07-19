Carly Pearce remembers "Every Little Thing" in new music video

By Music News Group

BMLG/Carly PearceNewcomer Carly Pearce has the first-top twenty hit of her career with her debut single, “Every Little Thing,” and on Thursday, she’s unveiling the accompanying music video.

The Kentucky native shared a sneak of the romantic, playful clip for the heartbreaking love-gone-wrong ballad on her socials. You’ll be able to watch it for the first time Thursday at People.com.

Meanwhile, Carly has released another preview of her debut album, which she’s currently working on with producer busbee. You can download or stream the new track, called “If My Name Was Whiskey,” now.

