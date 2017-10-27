Cardi B shuts down rumor about Beyoncé collaboration

By Music News Group

Raven VaronaCardi B fans have been in heaven this week with speculation about their favorite artist recording with Beyoncé. Sorry to break it to you, though — the “Bodak Yellow” rapper denies the collaboration.

Engineer Michael Asby ignited the rumors when he posted a photo on social media of a music file featuring Cardi B and Beyoncé’s names. But Cardi tells Billboard she has no knowledge of the song, or the engineer.

“I don’t even know why people are making those speculations,” she says. “I don’t know that man.”

Cardi did record with Nicki Minaj and Migos for a new track titled “Motor Sport” which dropped Friday. She also confirms she’s recording a song with Kehlani, saying “Yes, it’s so beautiful…Oh, Kehlani! I love her. She’s such a sweetie.”

