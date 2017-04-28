Camilla Cabello to perform at MTV Movie & TV Awards

By Andrea Dresdale

Camila Cabello, along with J. Balvin and Pitbull, will perform at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards next month.

The three will team up to perform “Hey Ma” from the The Fate of the Furious soundtrack. It’ll be the first televised performance of the track.

At the event, the Fast & Furious franchise will receive the Generation Award, marking the first time that a movie series will be honored, rather than an individual actor. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster will accept the award on behalf of the franchise.

The show will air Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Shrine Auditorium in L.A.

