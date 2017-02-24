Camila Cabello sets first post-Fifth Harmony award show performance

Drew LevinIn January, Fifth Harmony did their first award show performance as a quartet when they sang at the People’s Choice Awards. Now, ex-member Camila Cabello has booked her first solo award show performance…sorta.

According to People, Camila and Machine Gun Kelly are taking their “Bad Things” duet to the 2017 Kids Choice Awards, which will air March 11 on Nickelodeon. The song topped Billboard’s Pop Songs chart earlier this month. Voting for the Kids Choice Awards is now open.

Camila and Machine Gun will also perform April 3 on Zedd‘s upcoming concert to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. The lineup also includes Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Daya and others.

We’ll find out next week which member of Fifth Harmony will be participating on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars this season, if one of them is at all, that is. Right now, it’s just a rumor, and ABC doesn’t comment on DWTS casting rumors.

