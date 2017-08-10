Bruno Mars to receive Visionary Award at Sunday's TCAs

Kai Z. FengBruno Mars will receive the 2017 Visionary Award at this year’s Teen Choice Awards, airing live Sunday, August 13 on Fox.

Bruno is being honored for his “innovation and contributions to contemporary music,” contributions that include five #1 singles, including his most recent chart-topper, “What I Like.”

Two other special awards will be presented: Maroon 5 will receive the Decade Award, while Miley Cyrus will get the Ultimate Choice award.

Meanwhile, Fifth Harmony and Anthony Anderson have been added as presenters to the show, and performers include Louis Tomlinson with Bebe Rexha, Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson, Rae Sremmurd and French Montana.

Other stars scheduled to appear include Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Maddie Ziegler, Grace Vanderwaal, Zendaya, Chris Pratt, Bella Thorne, Millie Bobby Brown and many more.

The show airs live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.