Bruno Mars donates $1 million to help Flint water crisis victims

By Andrea Dresdale

Kai Z. FengLucky for the people of Flint, Michigan, helping people is what Bruno Mars likes.

Bruno is donating $1 million from the ticket sales of his Saturday night show in Auburn Hills, MI to help the victims of the Flint water crisis. He stopped the show to make the announcement, and then said in a statement, “It’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

The money is being donated to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint, which is trying to address the issues caused by the water crisis. Among those issues: the health of the city’s children, who’ve been exposed to lead.

A state of emergency was declared in Flint in January 2016 because of the town’s contaminated drinking water, caused by the mishandling of the water supply. Stars including Cher, Beyonce, Aretha Franklin, Pearl Jam and Madonna have donated money or services to aid the victims.

