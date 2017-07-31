Bruce Springsteen signs global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group

By Music News Group

Credit: Danny ClinchBruce Springsteen has signed a new deal with Universal Music Publishing Group [UMPG] to exclusively oversee his back catalog and upcoming music projects around the world. This marks the first time that The Boss will have one publisher administering his entire music catalog globally.

The agreement will see the publishing company working to develop commercial and artistic projects utilizing Springsteen’s vast collection of original songs, including such enduring tunes as “Born to Run,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Hungry Heart” and “Glory Days.”

“We are thrilled to be working with [UMPG president and CEO] Jody Gerson and her team,” says longtime Springsteen manager Jon Landau. “After 40 productive years of working with the leading independents, it is now time for us to centralize Bruce’s publishing. UMPG combines putting the artist first with creating, leading and managing the incredible changes occurring in the world of publishing.”

Adds Gerson, “During a career spanning more than 40 years, Bruce Springsteen has amassed one of the most iconic catalogs of songs in the history of music. As an artist, his demand for excellence and his requirement for heart and passion in everything that you do is the standard for how we operate every day at UMPG. We are thrilled to put the entire global resources of our company into expanding the popularity of his music and creating exciting new fan experiences.”

Springsteen’s most recent album was 2016’s Chapter and Verse, a career-spanning compilation that was released as a companion to his memoir, Born to Run. Bruce’s last original studio album was 2014’s High Hopes.

