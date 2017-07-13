Bruce Springsteen among "Billboard" magazine's top money makers of 2016

By Music News Group

Credit: Danny ClinchBruce Springsteen is among the artists who raked in the most dough last year, according to Billboard‘s newly released list of the Top 50 Money Makers of 2016.

Springsteen ranked #3 on the tally, taking in $42.2 million. He made most of that money from his massive The River Tour 2016 with his E Street Band, from which he earned more than $40 million.

Also high on the list was Billy Joel, who landed at #11 with $23.6 million in earnings, much of that figure from his ongoing monthly residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Paul McCartney was #16 after bringing $17.7 million last year, $16 million of which was from his One on One Tour, with an additional $1.3 million coming from sales and songwriting royalties.

Other veteran rock and pop acts who brought in the big bucks in 2016 include Barbara Streisand, who was #20 in the list with $15.8 million earned; Elton John at #32 with $12.1 million; Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company at #33 with $12.1 million; the late David Bowie at #34 with 11.5; The Rolling Stones at #36 with $10.9 million; Def Leppard at #38 with $10.8 million; Journey at #44 with $9.2 million; Jimmy Buffett at #45 with $9.1 million; James Taylor at #48 with $8.3 million; and Stevie Nicks at #49 with $8.2 million.

Interestingly, Bowie, who died in January 2016, earned most of his money posthumously, from catalog sales and songwriting royalties.

Topping Billboard‘s tally was pop superstar Beyonce with earnings of $62.1 million. Check out the whole list at Billboard.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News