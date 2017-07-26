Brotherly Love: Brett Eldredge writes and records a song for older brother Brice

By Music News Group

Atlantic/Warner Music NashvilleLast week, Brett Eldredge shared a photo of him eating ice cream with his brother Brice, wishing him a happy birthday. Now, it seems Brett has another present for his older sibling: he’s written a song for him on his new album.

Brett recalls how “Brother” came to be.

“A couple of years ago, my brother was going through a tough time,” he remembers. “He was kind of heartbroken, but I think, as brothers, you don’t always talk about a lot of things. You try to play it tough.”

“So instead of having a talk, I wrote the song,” Brett explains. “We’re all way too sensitive in life to not be able to tell somebody our feelings and say we care about them and that we love them.”

“Brother” is one of twelve tracks on Brett’s self-titled third album, which comes out August 4.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

I look up this old man @BriceEldredge so much…today is his birthday…happy birthday brother Brice pic.twitter.com/6MBPPPiXkC — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) July 20, 2017





Source:: Music News