Britney Spears Says Injured Niece Is "Making Progress"

C Flanigan/FilmMagicIt’s not much of an update, but Britney Spears says her niece, Maddie Aldridge, is “making progress” following her accident last Sunday.

“We are so grateful that Maddie is making progress,” Britney tweeted Wednesday. “Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let’s all keep praying.”

Maddie, the eight-year-old daughter of Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was driving an ATV last Sunday in Louisiana and accidentally steered into a pond. She was trapped underwater but rescued within two minutes by the local ambulance service, according to reports.

“Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece,” Britney tweeted Monday, along with a photo of Maddie.

