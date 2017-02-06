Britney Spears Asks for Prayers for Her Niece

By ABC News Radio

L-R: Jamie Lynn Spears, daughter Maddie, mother Lynn Spears, in 2016; Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagicBritney Spears has now taken to Twitter to ask for fans’ prayers for her eight-year-old niece Maddie, the daughter of her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

As previously reported, a rep for the Spears family requested privacy following an incident involving Maddie which apparently required the child to be hospitalized. “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece,” Britney tweeted, along with a photo of Maddie.

Previously, Britney’s father Jamie, Maddie’s grandfather, told Entertainment Tonight, “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.”

Maddie was reportedly involved in some kind of accident in Louisiana. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller confirmed to ABC News that there was an accident, saying that he’d been told the victim was taken to a hospital. But a rep for the Spears family told ABC News, “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect.”

People, meanwhile, cites a statement from the parish sheriff saying that the accident occurred Sunday afternoon on family property, in the presence of Jamie Lynn and her husband Jamie Watson, Maddie’s stepfather. According to the statement, Maddie was driving an ATV and accidentally steered into a pond. She was trapped, but rescued within two minutes by the local ambulance service.

