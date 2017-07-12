British runner Mo Farah mistakes Noel Gallagher for brother Liam

By Music News Group

Samir Hussein/Getty ImagesFamed British distance runner Mo Farah made the ultimate Oasis faux pas: he mistook Noel Gallagher for his estranged brother and former band mate, Liam.

Farah took a photo with Noel at U2‘s concert in London over the weekend, but when he posted a link to the photo on Twitter, the Olympic gold medalist wrote, “Chilling with my boy liamgallagher.” Liam gamely played along, responding, “Good to see u2 mo as you were.”

While the Twitter mistake still stands, Farah correctly tagged Noel’s handle on his Instagram.

Noel is currently touring Europe opening for U2 with his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Meanwhile, Liam, who says he’d “rather eat my own s***” than go to a U2 concert, is gearing up to release his debut solo album As You Were, which will arrive October 6.

Chilling with my boy liamgallagher U2 concert in Twickenham..!! #roadtolondon #mofarah… https://t.co/B0uK3Ep3pW — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) July 11, 2017

