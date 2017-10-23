British newspaper apologizes to Solange after altering her hair in cover image

By Music News Group

Erika Goldring/FilmMagicA British newspaper is apologizing to Solange Knowles after the singer complained that the paper altered a photo of her hair for the cover of its magazine.

The Evening Standard‘s ES magazine featured the “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer on its cover this weekend. In the original photo shoot for the cover, Solange’s braided hair is intertwined with a large, halo-like crown, but in the image that appeared on the magazine’s cover, the halo was digitally erased.

In a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, partially captured by the BBC, Solange highlighted the digital alteration.

Though the initial posts were removed, Solange’s Instagram account still features original images from the photo shoot, including one she captioned: “dtmh @eveningstandardmagazine .”

On Saturday, the Evening Standard posted an unaltered picture from the photo shoot to its website with an apology.

“We were delighted to have the chance to interview the wonderful Solange Knowles and photograph her for this week’s edition of ES magazine,” the apology read. “It is therefore a matter of great regret that the finished cover artwork of the magazine caused concern and offence. The decision to amend the photograph was taken for layout purposes but plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News