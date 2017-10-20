Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish complete Kilimanjaro climb

By Music News Group

Credit: Danny BaldwinCongratulations are in order for Bring Me the Horizon‘s Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish, who have reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa.

Sykes posted a photo of him and Fish at the peak on his Twitter. “We did it,” he wrote in the caption.

The climb, which began on October 12, raised money for Friends of PICU, which supports pediatric intensive care units. The idea came to Fish last year after his newborn son Eliot was admitted to the PICU in Southampton, England after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Sykes and Fish have so far raised more than £69,000, which is a little over $90,000. You can still donate by visiting JustGiving.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

We did it pic.twitter.com/YRd5ioObjt — Oliver Sykes (@olobersyko) October 20, 2017

Source:: Music News