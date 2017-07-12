Bright side of the volcano? Watch the trailer for David Gilmour's new concert film "Live at Pompeii"

By Music News Group

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing You can now watch an official trailer for David Gilmour Live at Pompeii, the concert film documenting the ex-Pink Floyd singer/guitarist’s historic 2016 performances in Pompeii, Italy, that will be screened thousands of theaters on September 13. The minute-long promo, viewable on Gilmour’s official YouTube channel, features footage of the veteran rocker playing the Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb” along with a variety of clips displaying the lasers, pyrotechnics and state-of-the-art video screen that enhanced the event.

The movie is culled from two shows that Gilmour played at the 2,000-year-old Pompeii Amphitheatre on July 7 and 8, 2016, nearly 45 years after his old band was filmed performing at the site for the classic 1972 movie Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii.

David’s set at both concerts showcased songs from his most recent two solo albums, 2015’s Rattle That Lock and 2006’s On an Island, and also featured various tunes from throughout Pink Floyd’s long career. The events were the first publically attended rock performances ever held at the Roman amphitheater, which was built in 90 B.C. and was buried in ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 70 A.D.

David Gilmour Live at Pompeii was shot in the high-definition 4K format, and was directed by Gavin Elder, who previously directed promotional videos for two songs from On an Island.

You can buy tickets for the Live at Pompeii screenings, and find out where they’re taking place by visiting DavidGilmourCinemaTickets.com.

