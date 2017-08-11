Brett Eldredge's all-genre attack: Brett vies for a Teen Choice Award while storming the "Billboard" 200

By Music News Group

Atlantic/Warner Music NashvilleThis weekend, Brett Eldredge not only competes to see if his new album can debut at the top of the Billboard charts, he’s also up for Choice Snapchatter at the Teen Choice Awards — and the competition is pretty impressive.

“It’s like Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled, Bella Thorne,” Brett says, forgetting Selena Gomez. “It’s like all these huge Hollywood, big stars and then Brett Eldredge, this guy that hangs out and goofs off on his Snapchat, just being me…”

Brett believes both simplicity and authenticity play a role in his social media success.

“I try not to make it any more than just a day, a walk through my life,” he asserts. “I don’t try to set up anything fake… It is just me being the dork that I am, or… hanging out on my couch with my dog, or going on a hike, or doing something crazy…”

“And it just became this thing…” he says. “I want to share… that fun and zest for life and try to encourage everybody to enjoy life.”

In return, Brett says his social media fans help him as well.

“They… inspire me to stay in that positive mindset,” he reflects. “’Cause you know there’s days where you’re… just kind of down… The fans bring me up in that aspect and it helps me to kind of share all that and bring ’em along for the ride. So to be recognized for that is really cool.”

You can see if Brett’s able to bring home the trophy Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET, when the Teen Choice Awards air live on Fox.

We’ll also find out if Brett’s self-titled third studio album is able to top the all-genre Billboard 200 tally, when the new chart comes out on Sunday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News