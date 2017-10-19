Brett Eldredge takes "The Long Way" with "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson

By Music News Group

Warner Music NashvilleThe video for Brett Eldredge‘s new single “The Long Way” racked up more than a million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours it was available.

That’s particularly gratifying for the Illinois native, who played a large role in guiding the vision for this clip.

“My fans have never reacted to a video quite like this!” Brett said excitedly. “This is incredible! I think we all can relate to the feeling you get when showing off your hometown to someone you really care about, and this video captures that magic.”

Shot on the outskirts of Nashville, “The Long Way” stars Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson as Brett’s love interest.

“[She] is such an amazing person and actress,” Brett adds. “She made this video extra special.”

You can check out Brett’s “The Long Way” video on YouTube now.

